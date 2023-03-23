Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

COHU opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cohu by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

