Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
COHU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Cohu Trading Down 2.5 %
COHU opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.