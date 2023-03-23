Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $29.17

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

