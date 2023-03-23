Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT at $18.68

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

