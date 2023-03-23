Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $37.67

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after buying an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.