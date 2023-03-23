RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $220.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.49. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

