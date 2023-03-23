Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Otonomy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.