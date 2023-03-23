Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

SASR stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.