Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $418,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $87.60.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
