Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $418,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

