Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 7.0 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,723,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 282,678 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

