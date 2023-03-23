Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
