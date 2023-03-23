Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

