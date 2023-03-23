Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

