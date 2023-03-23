RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 42,806 shares of company stock valued at $176,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

