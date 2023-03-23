RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.