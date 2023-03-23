Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

RVSB opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

