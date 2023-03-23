Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
RVSB opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.