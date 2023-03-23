Jonathan David Evans Sells 20,103 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$28.05 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

