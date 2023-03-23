B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $747,500.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,956,866.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $30.07 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.83.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

