Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $731,400.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

SIG opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

