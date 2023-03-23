Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $731,400.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %
SIG opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
