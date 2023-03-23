Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $213.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

