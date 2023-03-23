Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$879,900.00 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

