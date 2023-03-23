Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JVA opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

