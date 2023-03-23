Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NET stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

