David J. Grover Sells 4,411 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

