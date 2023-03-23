Denis Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$82.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$93.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.09.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About iA Financial

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

