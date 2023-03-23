Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.