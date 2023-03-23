Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
