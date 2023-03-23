ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
