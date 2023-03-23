OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Stories

