Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Featured Articles

