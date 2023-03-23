Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.