Morgan Stanley Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Overweight

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.