Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

