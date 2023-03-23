Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
