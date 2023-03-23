B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $23.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,685,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,758,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,685,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,989 shares of company stock worth $5,880,094. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

