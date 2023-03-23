Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Acquires C$1,332,005.00 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00.
Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MFC opened at C$24.46 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.16.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
