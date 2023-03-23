Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 12,119 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

