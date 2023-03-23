Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$909.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$884.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$773.38. The firm has a market cap of C$20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$607.91 and a twelve month high of C$956.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $13.415 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,087.50.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

