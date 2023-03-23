Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $1,303,128.26 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 3.9 %

COUR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

