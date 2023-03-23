The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $1,220,370.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99.

NYSE TTC opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

