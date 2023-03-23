Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.