Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 36,995 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.