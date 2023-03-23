Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 6,705 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96.

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$181.83 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$184.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KXS. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

