Robert Robotti Acquires 27,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tidewater Trading Down 3.4 %

Tidewater stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tidewater by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $9,322,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in Tidewater by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tidewater

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

