Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes Sells 40,403 Shares

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total transaction of C$998,762.16.

Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of Dream Unlimited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$23.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.43. The firm has a market cap of C$949.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1 year low of C$22.01 and a 1 year high of C$50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

