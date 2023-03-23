Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.07. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

