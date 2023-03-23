Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.07. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
North American Construction Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Further Reading
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.