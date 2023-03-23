Neil Herbert Buys 1,883,177 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Rating) insider Neil Herbert acquired 1,883,177 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$932,172.62 ($625,619.20).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
See Also
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.