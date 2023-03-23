Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes Sells 45,000 Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00.

Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of Dream Unlimited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total value of C$998,762.16.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE DRM opened at C$23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 12 month low of C$22.01 and a 12 month high of C$50.50. The stock has a market cap of C$949.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

