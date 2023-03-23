Maxime Therrien Sells 28,376 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00.

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

