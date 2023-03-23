Maxime Therrien Sells 28,376 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00.
Shares of SAP opened at C$33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
