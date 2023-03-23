Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Truist Financial

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
