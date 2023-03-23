Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

