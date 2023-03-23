Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Entegris Trading Down 2.9 %

ENTG stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

