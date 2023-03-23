Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

